Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar Escapes Sri Lanka Blasts

Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted that she was staying at the Cinnamon Grand, located near the official residence of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

All India | | Updated: April 21, 2019 22:23 IST
Radikaa Sarathkumar said she left Cinnamon Grand Hotel just before it was bombed.


Colombo: 

Noted Indian Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar had a narrow escape when she left one of the three hotels in the Sri Lankan capital just before it was bombed on Sunday.

"OMG bomb blasts in SL, God be with all. I just left Cinnamon Grand hotel and it has been bombed. Can't believe this. Shocking," she tweeted.



