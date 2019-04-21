Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar Escapes Sri Lanka Blasts

Radikaa Sarathkumar said she left Cinnamon Grand Hotel just before it was bombed.

Noted Indian Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar had a narrow escape when she left one of the three hotels in the Sri Lankan capital just before it was bombed on Sunday.

Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted that she was staying at the Cinnamon Grand, located near the official residence of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

"OMG bomb blasts in SL, God be with all. I just left Cinnamon Grand hotel and it has been bombed. Can't believe this. Shocking," she tweeted.

