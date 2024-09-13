Jab Tamil Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar Met Virat Kohli: "A Man Who Has The Heart Of Millions"

Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar recently met Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The actress shared a selfie with Virat on social media and praised his dedication to the sport. They met on Thursday (September 12), during their flight from London to Chennai. Radikaa, thrilled to meet Virat Kohli, captured the moment in a selfie.

ICYDK, Virat Kohli was en route to join the Indian cricket team in Chennai for an upcoming test match, his first in the city in three years. Radhika's caption read, "@virat.kohli is a man who has the heart of millions and makes us proud with his commitment to his game. It was a pleasure travelling with him. Thank you for the selfie (sic)."

Last week, a video went viral featuring Virat Kohli, his actor-wife Anushka Sharma and their kids - Vamika and Akaay. The video features Anushka and Virat walking on the streets of London along with their baby boy Akaay. The cricket looks dapper in a maroon T-shirt teamed with brown joggers. Anushka, on the other hand, is seen wearing a hoodie and shorts.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.

Meanwhile, Radika Sarathkumar is celebrated for her roles in popular Tamil films such as Theri, Chandramukhi, Pokkiri Raja, Chitthi and Nallavanukku Nallavan. She has also appeared in notable Hindi films including Himmatwala, Lal Baadshah, Naseeb Apna Apna, and Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai.