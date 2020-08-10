Janmashtami 2020: Know All About Krishna Puja And Celebrations

Janmashtami 2020 images: This year Gokulashtami will be celebrated on August 11

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Preparations have already started in households and Sri Krishna temples across the country for Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, one of the most popular and revered festivals in India. The day is dedicated to celebrating the birthday of Lord Krishna. Krishma was born on ashtami (eighth) in the Krishna Paksha or the new moon phase of Bhadrapada (August-September).

Janmashtami 2020: Day, date and puja muhurat

Janmashtami tithi - August, 11

Nishita puja time - 12:21 am to 01:06 am, August 12

Dahi Handi on August 12

Ashtami tithi begins at 09:06 am on August 11

Ashtami tithi ends at 11:16 am on August 12

(drikpanchang.com)

Janmashtami: Vrat and puja vidhi

Devotees of Krishna, who observe fast, have only one meal a day before Janmashtami. On that day, many devotees make a 'sankalpa' or promise to observe fast on Janmashtami and to break it on the next day when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami tithi are over. No grains are allowed during Janmashtami fast, which is much like the Ekadashi fasting rules. The time of puja is during Nishita Kaal, which is near about the midnight.

On Janmashtami, devotees make beautiful 'jhankis' at home. A 'jhanki' is an artistic creation of a village scene that shows baby Krishna, with Yashoda in Vrindavan. People put plants, toy calves and cows, birds etc, to make it look beautiful. Families get together and sing bhajans and share stories of baby Krishna.

Janmashtami images: Devotees pray to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami

Janmashtami offerings to Nand Gopal is famous for its variety. Most of the offerings are prepared with milk and butter. The 'chappan bhog' thali that has 56 items of sweet and savoury dishes, including kheer, panchamrit, panjiri and halwa are offered to Krishna.

Janmashtami: Quotes to remember

Janmashtami 2020 images: Quote from Bhagawad Gita

Janmashtami quotes and images



The legend of Janmashtammi

According to legend, Krishna was the eighth son of Devaki and Vasudeva. Devaki was the sister of Mathura's cruel king Kansa. When Devaki got married, it was prophesied that her eighth son would kill Kansa. Soon after Kansa learned this, he imprisoned both Devaki and Vasudeva and killed their sons.

On the night when Krishna was born, a bright light filled the prison, and a divine voice guided Vasudeva to take Krishna across the Yamuna and leave him with his friend Nandraja, who was the chief of the Gopa tribe. That night, Nandraja and his wife Yashoda also had a baby girl.

Vasudeva secretly exchanged him with Yashoda's baby girl. Scriptures say, Lord Vishnu's Shesh Naag or the snake with eight heads, helped Vasudeva take Krishna safely across the river. Baby Krishna grew up with Yashoda and Nandraja.

Wish you Happy Sri Krishna Janmashtami 2020!