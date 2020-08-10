Janmashtami 2020: Celebrations, Wishes, Quotes And Images

Happy Janmashtami 2020 images: Every state in India has its special way of celebrating Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is a day of great celebrations across the country. According to legend, Krishma was born on ashtami (eighth) in the Krishna Paksha or the new moon phase of Bhadrapada (August–September). Krishna is also the eighth child of his patents, Devaki and Vasudeva.

Dahi Handi, one of the most popular festivities, on Janmashtami is celebrated with much cheer in Mumbai on Gokulashtami. But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers of Dahi Handi have cancelled the festivities.

On Janmashtami, in the time of pandemic, take time out and make beautiful ‘jhankis' at home. A ‘jhanki' is an artistic creation of a village scene that shows baby Krishna, with Yashoda in Vrindavan. People put plants, toy calves and cows, birds etc, to make it look beautiful. Families get together and sing bhajans and share stories of baby Krishna.

Janmashtami: Day, date and puja timings

Janmashtami tithi - August, 11

Nishita puja time - 12:21 am to 01:06 am, August 12

Dahi Handi on August 12

Ashtami tithi begins at 09:06 am on August 11

Ashtami tithi ends at 11:16 am on August 12

(Source: Drikpanchang.com)

Janmashtami Greetings and pics

As it is a day of celebrations, it is the perfect time to wish your friends and family. Here are some images, quotes and messages we have compiled for you on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Janmashtami 2020 images: Share greetings and happiness with friends and family.

“May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you happiness on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.”

“Let there be love and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna's blessings. Happy Janmashtami!”

“May Lord Krishna give you strength and inspire you to face all problems in life with great courage. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!”

“May Lord Krishna always be with you and protect you and your loved ones.” Happy Krishna Janmashtami!”

Wishing you a Happy Janmashtami!