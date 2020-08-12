Happy Krishna Janmashtami: Twitter Abuzz With Greetings And Pics

Janmashtami 2020 images: Priests perform 'abhishekam' at ISKCON temple in Bengaluru

Janmashtami 2020: Twitter is abuzz with Janmashtami greetings as people from across the country are posting beautiful pictures of Lord Krishna and messages of peace and happiness. Also known as Gokulashtami, Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals in India. The day is dedicated to celebrating the birthday of Lord Krishna.

According to the scriptures, Lord Krishna was born on ashtami (eighth) in the Krishna Paksha or the new moon phase of Bhadrapada (August-September). Devotees of Lord Krishna decorate their homes with flowers, lights and rangoli on Janmashtami. Special milk-based food is made as offerings to Lord Krishna.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman greeted people on Twitter. "Welcomed Him home, and offered all things dear to Him. Jai Shree Krishna," she wrote. Textile Minister Smriti Irani also posted a beautiful message on Janmashtami.

Janmashtami greetings. Welcomed Him home, and offered all things dear to Him. Jai Shree Krishna. pic.twitter.com/zAOqXpiWTu — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 11, 2020

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted a video on Lord Krishna and wrote, "...Celebrate the joy and bliss of birth of Shri Krishna this Janmashtami."

Banwari, Muralidhar, Gopal...

A hundred names & a hundred manifestations!



Lord Krishna is the essence of all compassion, tenderness, love in the world!



Celebrate the joy & bliss of birth of Shri Krishna this #Janmashtami.



श्री कृष्णा जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/wxMwHhNMqp — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 12, 2020

Child rights activist and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, wrote on the microblogging site, "Krishna's life is free, easy and complete. From stealing butter in his childhood to unbreakable friendship with Sudama and Draupadi...his life gives the message of immortality and selfless service...Happy Janmashtami."

This year, Dahi Handi, a festival synonymous with Mumbai on Janmashtami is not being celebrated. The need to maintain social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic means that not only will the celebrations be low-key, for one of its biggest festivals, a range of small businesses that depend on revelry for a chunk of their profit will also be hit hard.

The spectacular Dahi Handi celebrations draw thousands, including celebrities, out of their homes in Mumbai every year. This year nearly 1,200 Dahi Handi organisers have decided not to celebrate the festival and the state government has also appealed to people to avoid any activity that may result in crowding.

Happy Janmashtami 2020!