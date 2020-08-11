Janmashtami 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra And Other Celebs Wish Their Fans

Janmashtami 2020: Sidharth Malhotra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sidmalhotra )

As the nation celebrates Krishna Janmashtami on Tuesday, the Internet is flooded with festive greetings. On the occasion, Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher, Dharmendra, Pulkit Samrat and many others made sure to make the day special for their fans by sending them adorable wishes, some of which also include nostalgia-dipped pictures of themselves. Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of lord Krishna and wrote in Hindi: "Janmashtami ke paavan awsar par hardik shubhkamnayein." Shilpa Shetty shared an old video of herself performing Krishna Abhishek at Iskcon temple with her family and wrote: "Last year this day, performing the Krishna Abhishek at Iskcon temple. May Lord Krishna take away all our worries, give us the strength to face each day with courage, and bless each one of us with happiness, love and peace on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami."

Neetu Kapoor shared a clip from the track Radhe Kahe Tune Murli Churai from her 1977 film Priyatama, which also featured Jeetendra, and wrote: "Happy Janmashtami."

Sidharth Malhotra, Pulkit Samrat and Tisca Chopra posted pictures from their childhood albums, in which they can be seen dressed as lord Krishna. "Have fun family memories of Delhi related to this festival, however this year let's all celebrate responsibly. Wishing for love, peace and harmony, #HappyJanmashtami to all. PS- Clearly my favourite Janmashtami picture," Sidharth captioned his post while Tisca wrote this in the caption of her photo: "This picture proves two things - one that I have been performing for a long, long time. And second that I have forever loved the idea of #Krishna... I am not religious at all... but have always loved the playful flirtations, the lovingness, the wit of Krishna! And yes, even his lovely tanned colour... #HappyJanmashtami

"Wish you all a very happy Janmashtami. I hope lord Krishna bless us all," wrote Anupam Kher on Twitter.

And here's how Esha Deol, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Dharmendra wished their fans on Janmashtami:

pic.twitter.com/acHd8mx0Ta. Dear friends, HAPPY JANAM ASHTAMI to you all — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 11, 2020

Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad according to the Hindu calendar.

Happy Janmashtami to all!