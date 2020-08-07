The Legend Of Janmashtami, Date, Puja Muhurat And Vidhi

Janmashtami 2020 date: This year Gokulashtami will be celebrated on August 11

Janmashtami 2020: The birthday of Lord Krishna, is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm across India. Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is on August 11. Some devotees of Lord Krishna will also celebrate Janmashtami on August 12 as per the tithi or timings this year.

Dahi Handi, one of the festivities, on Janmashtami is celebrated with much cheer inn Mumbai on Gokulashtami. Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, organisers of the popular Dahi Handi festivities, in Mumbai have started canceling Dahi Handi celebrations this year.

Janmashtami: Day, date and puja timings

Janmashtami tithi - August, 11

Nishita puja time - 12:21 am to 01:06 am, August 12

Dahi Handi on August 12

Ashtami tithi begins at 09:06 am on August 11

Ashtami tithi ends at 11:16 am on August 12

(Source: Drikpanchang.com)

Janmashtami vrat and puja vidhi

Devotees of Krishna, who observe fast, have only one meal a day before Janmashtami. On that day, many devotees make a 'sankalpa' or promise to observe fast on Janmashtami and to break it on the next day when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami tithi are over.

Sankalpa is made after finishing the morning rituals. No grains are allowed during Janmashtami fast, which is much like the Ekadashi fasting rules. The time of puja is during Nishita Kaal, which is near about the midnight.

Janmashtami 2020 image: Decked up baby Krishna

Janmashtami is celebrated on Krishna Paksha or the new moon phase of Shravan or Bhadrapad that corresponds to the July-August months of the Gregorian calendar. In many households, children enact stories of Krishna's childhood. Homes are decorated and beautiful 'jhaankis' are put up. Devotional songs are sung in groups and folklore shared with family and friends.

The legend of Janmashtammi

According to legend, Krishna was the eighth son of Devaki and Vasudeva. Devaki was the sister of Mathura's cruel king Kansa. When Devaki got married, it was prophesied that her eighth son would kill Kansa. Soon after Kansa learned this, he imprisoned both Devaki and Vasudeva and killed their sons.

On the night when Krishna was born, a bright light filled the prison, and a divine voice guided Vasudeva to take Krishna across the Yamuna and leave him with his friend Nandraja, who was the chief of the Gopa tribe. That night, Nandraja and his wife Yashoda also had a baby girl.

Vasudeva secretly exchanged him with Yashoda's baby girl. Scriptures say, Lord Vishnu's Shesh Naag or the snake with eight heads, helped Vasudeva take Krishna safely across the river. Baby Krishna grew up with Yashoda and Nandraja.