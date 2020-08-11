Happy Janmashtami 2020: Images From Across The Country

Sri Krishna Janmashtami: People shopping for celebrations in Prayagraj

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Janmashtami celebrations are low-key this year. The rituals at temples in Mathura and Vrindavan, the land of Bhagwan Krishna, is being performed but devotees are not being allowed in large numbers due to the pandemic. The famous Banke Behari Mandir has been decorated with flowers and lights as usual but there are no large gathering of devotees for puja this year. People can watch the Janmashtami celebrations at the temple online, reports said. The temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, has been closed to people since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March.

Also known as Gokulashtami, Janmashtami is being celebrated on two days this year. Bhagwan Krishna was born on ashtami (eighth) in the Krishna Paksha or the new moon phase of Bhadrapada (August-September). Devotees of Bhagwan Krishna, decorate their houses with flowers, lights and rangolis on Janmashtami. Special milk-based food is made as offerings to Nand Gopala, as Krishna is known as in his childhood.

Janmashtami 2020: Day, date and puja muhurat

Janmashtami tithi - August, 11

Nishita puja time - 12:21 am to 01:06 am, August 12

Dahi Handi on August 12

Ashtami tithi begins at 09:06 am on August 11

Ashtami tithi ends at 11:16 am on August 12

Glimpses of Janmashtami 2020 from across the country:

In Amritsar, an artist gives final touches to the idols of Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami 2020 image from Amritsar

In Prayagraj, a Krishna devotee with mask, at a shop selling idols of Bal Gopal ahead of the Janmashtami.

Janmashstami 2020 image from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh

In Delhi, the pandemic has badly hit sales ahead of Janmashtami. A vendor selling dresses of Lord Krishna at Sadar Bazar waits for customers.

Janmashstami 2020 images from Delhi's Sadar Bazar

In another part of Sadar Bazar in Delhi, the street is crowded and people are busy shopping for Janmashtami and Independence Day, without adhering to social distancing norms.

Janmashstami 2020 image from Kolkata

In Kolkata, an artist gives final touches to an idol of Lord Krishna and his father Vasudeva.

Wishing you a Happy Janmashtami 2020!