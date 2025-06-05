Spyware-Like Apps Found In Nagpur Woman's Phone Who Crossed Over To Pak: Cops

Suspicious spyware-like applications in the mobile phone of Nagpur-based Sunita Jamgade, who has been held on espionage charges after she crossed over to Pakistan last month before being repatriated, officials said on Thursday.

The 43-year-old woman's act of entering Pakistan has sparked security concerns with agencies probing possible espionage links, they said.

"Police have found multiple suspicious applications in her phone, which are suspected to be spyware. These apps are being analysed to determine their purpose and origin," an official of Kapilnagar police station here said.

"Authorities are probing whether she had any accomplices who facilitated her journey to Pakistan or supported her communication channels. The truth behind her motive, the apps and the nature of her chats will only come to light after a detailed forensic and intelligence investigation," he said.

Jamgade had reportedly crossed into Pakistan from Hunderman village in Kargil, which is part of Ladakh union territory. She had left Nagpur with her 13-year-old son on May 4 and reached Kargil, from where she crossed over to Pakistan on May 14, police have earlier said.

She had allegedly left her son behind in a hotel before crossing the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistani forces apprehended her after she crossed the border, and held her in custody until she was officially handed over to Indian authorities, they said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Jamgade was in contact with two Pakistani nationals, identified as Zulfekar and Pastor, before her disappearance. A zero FIR was filed by the Amritsar police, which was later transferred to the Kapil Nagar police station in Nagpur, where she resides, according to them.

A team from Kargil in Ladakh also arrived in Nagpur on Monday night to probe the case.

