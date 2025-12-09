Pak's Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution To Ban Imran Khan From Politics

Pakistan's Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to ban jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party from politics for being what it described as "a tool of the enemy state".

The resolution, moved by ruling PML-N lawmaker Tahir Pervaiz, was adopted amid the boycott of the PTI members.

The development comes days after Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Pakistan Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a press conference on December 5, lambasted Khan for creating and spreading anti-army rhetoric.

According to the resolution, the institutions that safeguard Pakistan on every front and have "successfully countered an enemy five times larger, such as India" are vital to the country's integrity and stability.

"A ban should be imposed on the PTI and its founder leader, Imran Khan, for acting as a tool of the enemy state. Khan is making statements against Pakistan and spreading chaos and anarchy in the country," it said.

Action should be taken against any leader, whether belonging to political or non-political groups and should also be given exemplary punishment, the resolution said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)