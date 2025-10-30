Assam Air Force Station To Hold Air Show To Celebrate 54 Years Of 1971 War Victory

The Indian Air Force will commemorate the 1971 war victory with an aerial display at Air Force Station in Mohanbari in Assam's Dibrugarh on Wednesday as part of the Vijay Diwas Celebration.

Organised by the Eastern Air Command, the event will showcase the operational proficiency, precision and professionalism of the Indian Air Force through an awe-inspiring flying display over the lush green landscape of Dibrugarh. The aerial demonstration will feature mighty aircraft, including Sukhoi Su-30 fighters, Dornier Do-228 surveillance aircraft, Antonov An-32 transport planes, Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, and Mi-17 helicopters.

The celebration, scheduled from 9 am to 2.30 pm, will witness the presence of military and civil dignitaries, air veterans, and schoolchildren. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh is also scheduled to attend the event. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit was cancelled, according to reports.

In addition to the flying display, the event will include an exhibition and a movie release commemorating the 1971 war, which resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh and remains one of India's most decisive military victories.

The Vijay Diwas commemoration holds special significance for the Eastern Air Command, which played a crucial role during the 1971 conflict. The air operations conducted from bases in the eastern sector, including Mohanbari, were instrumental in achieving air superiority and supporting ground operations during the war.

The war, which started on December 3, ended with the surrender of Pakistan's Eastern Army on December 16 at Dhaka, leading to the birth of Bangladesh, which was earlier East Pakistan.

A 20-member delegation from Bangladesh, including eight Muktijodhas and two serving officers of the neighbouring country's army, will attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations here to mark the Indian Armed Forces' historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, news agency PTI reported.