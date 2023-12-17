'Because Of This': How Indian Air Force's Ops Forced Pakistan To Surrender In 1971

Within three days, the Indian Air Force established air superiority in East Pakistan.

India celebrated Vijay Diwas yesterday to mark the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani troops and the liberation of Bangladesh. In a fortnight of fighting, the Pakistani army opted for a truce over war following a well-coordinated three-pronged attack by the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, supported by the Mukti Bahani, a guerilla force raised by India.

The war officially began on December 3, 1971, and within three days, the Indian Air Force established air superiority in East Pakistan. The complete domination of skies in the eastern theatre played a decisive role in forcing 93,000 troops to surrender.

Aerial Supremacy

The Indian Air Force posted a series of threads about its history on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the crucial role played in a war that changed the world map. Operations of the Indian Air Force forced Lt General AAK Niazi-led Pakistani forces to surrender.

On December 14, the Indian Air Force bombed the Governor House in Dhaka when a meeting was ongoing in the building. The air strike had such a demoralizing effect that the East Pakistan government resigned on the spot. This was the last straw on the camel's back and Niazi chose peace over more fighting. A day later, Lt Gen Niazi reached Indian Army chief General Sam Manekshaw, seeking a ceasefire.

General Manekshaw responded, "I expect you to issue orders to all forces under your command in Bangladesh to ceasefire immediately and surrender to my advancing forces." Niazi had no other option and December 16 was set as the day of surrender.

The Indian Air Force put a temporary halt in its air operations till 9:00 am on December 16, this pause on operations was done on General Manekshaw's assurance to Lt Gen Niazi that no air operation would be conducted from 5:00 pm on December 15. When barely thirty minutes were left before the "bombing pause" expired Lt Gen Niazi sought an extension till 3 pm and said he was going ahead with the surrender and due to communication and isolation of troops, requested the truce to be extended by six hours. This is a testament to the demoralizing effect IAF operations had in East Pakistan.

The temporary halt in air operations till 0900 hrs on 16 Dec 71 was extended to 1500 hrs on request of the Pak Army which wanted time to inform it's troops & arrange a surrender ceremony. This extension meant that the day's first air strike had to be recalled.#1971War… pic.twitter.com/zBy6zvodw4 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 16, 2023

At 4:31 pm, the instrument of surrender was formally signed between India and Pakistan and Lt Gen AAK Niazi and his 93,000 troops surrendered to India. The operations on the western theatre, however, continued an air interdiction campaign until India declared a unilateral ceasefire on December 17, 1971.

"Because Of This!"

After the surrender, a senior IAF officer asked Lt Gen Niazi why he had surrendered when his army was still intact. The General pointed at the pilot's wings on the uniform and said, "Because of this, you the Indian Air Force".

Air Marshal HC Dewan, the Air Officer Commander-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, was the architect of the air campaign in the east and the IAF's speedy operations and dominance in the air and aerial supremacy in the east forced Pakistan to surrender, coupled with Indian Navy's blockade and army surrounding Dhaka.

A coordinated offensive and months of planning resulted in a victory. In just 13 days, the war ended. Soldiers on both sides fought gallantly, with some fierce battles taking place.

Lt Gen Niazi could well have pointed at any Indian soldier or sailor & said the same thing..." BECAUSE OF YOU!", the Indian Air Force said.