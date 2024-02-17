Spy Cam, Phones In Separatist Amritpal Singh's Cell In Major Assam Jail Breach

Amritpal Singh and his nine associates are currently lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail (File)

A major security breach was reported from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam where separatist leader and "Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh and his nine associates are currently lodged.

A spy camera, a smartphone, a keypad phone, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, a smartwatch, and several other things were recovered today from the cell where the separatist leader and his nine associates were kept.

Taking to X, Assam top cop GP Singh said, "Reference NSA detenues at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam - On receipt of information about unauthorised activities taking place in NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of NSA Block. Inputs received confirmed unauthorised activities, based on which jail staff searched the premise of NSA Cell early this morning, leading to the recovery of a smartphone with SIM, a keypad phone, TV remote with keyboard, spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones, and speakers and smart watch which were lawfully seized by the jail staff. The source of these unauthorised articles and the mode of induction is being ascertained. Further lawful action is being taken and steps being taken to prevent recurrence."

Reference NSA detenues at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam - On receipt of Information about unauthorised activities taking place in NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in public area of NSA Block. Inputs received confirmed unauthorised activities, based on which Jail staff... pic.twitter.com/Iwf5kWOeXN — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) February 17, 2024

On April 23, 2023, Amritpal Singh was brought to the Dibrugarh Central Jail after the Punjab Police arrested him from the state's Moga district after several weeks of manhunt.

The radical Sikh preacher was charged under the stringent National Security Act, or NSA. His nine associates have also been charged under the NSA.