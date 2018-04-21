Sportswoman Accuses Karnataka Doctor Of Rape, Probe On The sportswoman said she came in touch with the doctor through social media in December 2016.

The Kolhapur Police have formed teams to hunt down the doctor (Representational photo) Kolhapur, Maharashtra: A prominent international level sportswoman from Maharashtra has accused a Karnataka doctor of raping her for two years, police said.



According to Investigating Officer Dilip Tibile, the complaint was received earlier this week from the 33-year-old sportswoman against a doctor living in Gulbarga town in north Karnataka.



"The complainant has said the accused has repeatedly raped for over two years with hopes of marriage and then renegeding on his promise. The accused is absconding and we are on the lookout," Mr Tibile told IANS.



The sportswoman said she came in touch with the doctor through social media in December 2016 and after sometime, he visited Kolhapur to meet her.



Later, he proposed marriage and since he appeared to be from a respectable background, she agreed to the proposal.



Subsequently, till March, he called her on two occasions to Goa and Bengaluru and sexually assaulted her, as per the complaint, said Mr Tibile.



When she reminded him of the marriage proposal, he flatly refused to marry her, leading to a major argument.



Shocked by this, the sportswoman threatened to lodge a police complaint. However he retorted by warning her of dire consequences on social media and even threatened to kill her, according to her complaint.



Taking serious note of the grievances, the Kolhapur Police have formed teams to hunt down the doctor, Mr Tibile said.



The Maharashtra Police has sought the help from its Karnataka counterpart to help trace the accused and bring him to justice.



