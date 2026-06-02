Split In Akali Dal Poses Major Challenge For 2027 Punjab Polls

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Punjab's oldest regional party, is facing one of the most challenging phases in its political history. After ruling the state for decades, the party has now been out of power for nearly ten years. Recent election results and internal divisions have raised fresh questions about its political future in Punjab.

Disastrous Local Election Results

In the recent local body elections, the ruling party secured a massive victory, winning 958 out of 1,977 seats. Congress finished second with 397 seats, while independent candidates won 251 seats.

The Akali Dal finished fourth with 192 seats. The BJP followed closely behind with 172 seats.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal defended the results, claiming that 51 independent winners have since joined the Akali Dal, taking its tally to 243. He also alleged that his party was allowed to contest fewer seats than Congress. However, political observers view the results as another indication of the challenges facing the party.

Meanwhile, Akali leaders alleged that several of their candidates faced obstacles during the local body elections, including the cancellation of nomination papers in some areas. The party also accused the government of misusing official machinery during the polls.

The Cost Of Breaking With The BJP

For 23 years, the Akali Dal and the BJP shared a strong political alliance formed in 1997. The partnership successfully combined rural Sikh votes with urban Hindu votes and helped the alliance win elections in 1997, 2007 and 2012.

However, the alliance broke in 2020 during the farmers' protests against the Centre's farm laws. Facing pressure from Punjab's farming community, the Akali Dal exited the alliance with the BJP. Since then, both parties have struggled to replicate their earlier electoral success on their own.

Religious Voters Split Into Factions

The Akali Dal was established in 1920 to represent Sikh religious and political interests. For a long time, it remained the principal choice for a large section of religious voters. Today, that support base appears increasingly fragmented.

Groups such as 'Waris Punjab De', led by Amritpal Singh, have gained visibility among sections of younger voters. At the same time, several senior Akali leaders have left the party, citing concerns over the concentration of leadership within the Badal family.

Observers believe that the expansion of Waris Punjab De in several Panthic constituencies could pose an additional challenge for the Akali Dal by drawing support away from its traditional vote base ahead of future elections.

A New Rebel Faction Forms

The challenges have been compounded by the emergence of a rebel faction under the banner of SAD (Sudhar Lehar).

Led by Giani Harpreet Singh, the former Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the group says it aims to restore traditional Akali values. It has also outlined proposals focused on healthcare, education and agriculture.

Reports suggest that SAD (Sudhar Lehar) is engaged in discussions with Waris Punjab De regarding possible cooperation ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

However, Akali Dal (Badal) leaders have downplayed the impact of the rebel group. They claim that several leaders who left the party, including former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, are dissatisfied with the new formation and that some have already distanced themselves from it. The Akali leadership remains confident that the rebel faction will have only a limited impact on its electoral prospects.

With national parties expanding their footprint in Punjab and new regional groups emerging, the Akali Dal faces increasing pressure to revive its political fortunes before the next Assembly election.