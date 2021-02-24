'Spiteful, Vile Politics...' Smriti Irani On Rahul Gandhi's On Fisheries Ministry Remark

Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi's statement on promising a fisheries ministry.

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on promising a fisheries ministry in the Centre, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said his ''spiteful, vile'' politics is based on lies.

Speaking to ANI, Ms Irani said: "The fact that Rahul Gandhi sustains on lie was evident when he again promised the people in Kerala, a ministry for fisheries. The fact that he insults the people of Kerala by speaking a lie time and again is something that the citizens need to take note of. He was made available data with regard to the Ministry of Fisheries. What is astounding that this gentleman himself asks a question of the same ministry."

The minister said Mr Gandhi has "established defeat for his party through his lies", further alleging that he "disassociates himself from the truth and continuously propagates lies to insult the intelligence of citizens across the country."

"I think the spiteful, vile and vengeful politics of Rahul Gandhi, which insults not only the people and voters of Amethi, but which seeks to create a divide between north and south of India. It is to be condemned by every Indian citizen," she said.

"Before this, he made a statement from Assam with regards to the people in the state of Gujarat, and the result was such that the Congress was wiped out in the local body elections, as was visible in the election results from Gujarat yesterday. The question that begets the politics of Rahul Gandhi is for how long will he continue to lie to the people of our country, for how long will he divide the people of our country, for how long will he try to build hatred between communities," Ms Irani further mentioned.

Highlighting the second anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Union Minister further remarked that Mr Gandhi refuses to acknowledge the fact that over 10 crore farmers have benefitted in this initiative and over Rs 1 crore has gone directly into the accounts of the farmers, adding that his politics is based on lies.