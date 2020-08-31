SpiceJet's Low-Cost, India-Made Ventilators To Address Shortage: Nitin Gadkari

"SpiceOxy will bolster India's efforts against COVID-19," SpiceJet tweeted

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that "SpiceOxy", a compact and affordable non-invasive ventilator has been made in India that will help address the shortage of ventilators in India.

Taking to Twitter, Nitin Gadkari congratulated SpiceJet for introducing the portable ventilator.

"SpiceOxy is a compact, affordable non-invasive ventilator made in India that will help address the shortage of ventilators in India. We encourage such innovation, scientific research and entrepreneurial mindset in the MSME sector. My best wishes to SpiceJet team!" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet also tweeted several pictures of the event stating that SpiceOxy will support India's efforts against COVID-19.

"Say hello to the path-breaking SpiceOxy, an affordable, non-invasive portable ventilator that will help us meet demand for ventilators in homes, ambulances, hospitals and more. Proudly Made in India by SpiceJet Technic, SpiceOxy will bolster the country's efforts against COVID-19," SpiceJet tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)