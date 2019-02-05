SpiceJet To Launch Hyderabad-Jeddah Flight Service From March

SpiceJet has announced a special fare of Rs 13,499 for Hyderabad-Jeddah and Rs 10,799 for Jeddah-Hyderabad over the launch of the new service.

All India | | Updated: February 05, 2019 04:45 IST
SpiceJet said Jeddah will be its ninth international destination and third destination in the Middle East


New Delhi: 

Budget airlines SpiceJet on Monday said it will launch a daily non-stop flight service between Hyderabad and Saudi Arabia's Jeddah from March 25.

According to the airline, Jeddah will be its ninth international destination and third destination in the Middle East.

The airline said that it will service the route using its new 189 seater Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

"The new service will enable SpiceJet to provide over 2,500 seats per week on the sector," the airline said in a statement.

SpiceJet has announced a special fare of Rs 13,499 for Hyderabad-Jeddah and Rs 10,799 for Jeddah-Hyderabad over the launch of the new service.

