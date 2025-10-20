Hyderabad Man Orders Sweets Across Platforms, Gifts Them To Delivery Agents

A man in Hyderabad turned Diwali into a celebration for the city's delivery personnel. Gundeti Mahendhar Reddy, a digital creator, ordered boxes of sweets from platforms such as Swiggy, Blinkit, BigBasket, and Zepto.

In a video shared on Instagram, Reddy is seen handing the sweets back to the delivery partners when they arrive with his orders. He also wished them a "Happy Diwali."

A text overlay on the video read, "We ordered sweets for Diwali from Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, and BigBasket and gave them to the delivery partners who brought them."

"This Diwali, we decided to sweeten the smiles that make our deliveries special. Ordered sweets from different apps," Reddy wrote as caption.

The video soon went viral.

A user commented, "Finally someone rewarding their efforts."

Another wrote, "That was a very kind gesture."

Someone shared, "On diwali and Holi, iI also do the same but i gave them cash too with sweets n chocolate hampers. The smile on the delivery guy's face was so satisfying. Best way to bring a smile to someone's face."

"What a nice gesture. The last guy got up from sitting posture out of respect," a comment read.

Reddy said he created the video to inspire others to do the same during Diwali and future festivals. He added that the video was not intended for views and that he would delete it after the festival if it was misinterpreted.

"People who are saying that this video was made for views, please at least bring a smile to 10 people's faces and come back. I will definitely delete this reel," he said.

Earlier, two Hyderabad vloggers surprised delivery agents from Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit by giving them gifts instead of keeping their orders. The vloggers wrote in the caption, "We ordered gifts from Swiggy and Blinkit and gave them to the delivery partners who brought them." The video capturing the deliveries and the agents' stunned, then joyful reactions, went viral on social media.