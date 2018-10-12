SpiceJet Inducts First Boeing 737 Max Aircrafts In India

Spicejet said that the new airplanes will enable us to open new routes. (File)

Budget airlines SpiceJet today said it has inducted its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft that forms part of a $22 billion purchase deal signed with the American aircraft manufacturer.

"SpiceJet had signed a $22 billion deal with Boeing for up to 205 aircraft in 2017 and this is the first aircraft delivery from that order," a company statement said.

"These new airplanes will enable us to open new routes, and will dramatically reduce noise pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Passengers will benefit from a large number of premium seats and, for the first time in India, broadband internet on board," SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh said in a statement.

"India is a fast growing market for commercial airplanes and services," said Boeing Senior Vice President (Commercial Sales and Marketing) Ihssane Mounir.