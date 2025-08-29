Spicejet Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Srinagar Airport Due To "Pressurisation Problem"

A SpiceJet flight carrying 205 passengers made an emergency landing at the Srinagar airport on Friday, officials said.

SpiceJet flight SG 385, flying from Delhi to Srinagar with 205 passengers, including four children, and seven crew on board, "reported emergency due pressurisation problem," the officials said, adding that the aircraft landed safely at the airport at 3:27 pm.

"No medical assistance was requested by passengers or the crew on board the flight," the officials said. The aircraft would undergo necessary inspection, they added.

