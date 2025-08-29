Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Spicejet Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Srinagar Airport Due To "Pressurisation Problem"

SpiceJet flight SG 385, flying from Delhi to Srinagar with 205 passengers and seven crew on board, "reported an emergency due pressurisation problem," officials said

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Spicejet Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Srinagar Airport Due To "Pressurisation Problem"
Srinagar:

A SpiceJet flight carrying 205 passengers made an emergency landing at the Srinagar airport on Friday, officials said.

SpiceJet flight SG 385, flying from Delhi to Srinagar with 205 passengers, including four children, and seven crew on board, "reported emergency due pressurisation problem," the officials said, adding that the aircraft landed safely at the airport at 3:27 pm.

"No medical assistance was requested by passengers or the crew on board the flight," the officials said. The aircraft would undergo necessary inspection, they added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
SpiceJet, SpiceJet Flight, SpiceJet Emergency Landing
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com