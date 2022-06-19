SpiceJet Flight From Delhi Turns Back After Cabin Pressure Failure

The SpiceJet aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport, said an official. (File)

A SpiceJet flight today returned to Delhi airport due to cabin pressure failure, with the incident occurring on a day another flight of the carrier made emergency landing after a bird hit.

During its initial ascend, the SpiceJet Q400 aircraft bound for Jabalpur observed that the cabin pressure differential was not building along with the rise in altitude, said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

The pressurisation was not regained even after the aircraft was levelled off at 6,000 feet. Thereafter, the pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the aircraft landed safely at the city airport, the official said.

Earlier in the day, another SpiceJet flight had to make emergency landing in Patna after smoke and flames were detected in its engine following a bird hit. Three fan blades of the left engine were damaged, said an official. All 185 passengers on board the aircraft were safely evacuated.