Delhi-Bound SpiceJet Flight Engine Catches Fire, Lands Safely In Patna

The SpiceJet flight landed safely in Patna airport

A Delhi-bound Spicejet aircraft, carrying 185 passengers, landed safely back in Patna right after take-off as its left engine had caught fire following a bird hit, officials have said. Videos shot by locals on the ground show sparks coming out from the left engine.

Aviation regulator DGCA sources said that a bird hit prompted fire in one engine of the aircraft. The pilots then shut down the engine as per the procedure and landed safely at Patna airport, they said.

All passengers were safely evacuated and there has been no report of any injury, said Manavjit Singh Dhillon, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna Police.



"The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials. All 185 passengers safely deboarded," said Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna.