Speeding Thar Rams Police Motorcycle In Ghaziabad, Home Guard Jawan Killed

A Home Guard jawan was killed and a police constable was injured when a speeding SUV rammed their police motorcycle in Ghaziabad, an official said on Thursday.

The accident took place near Baharampur in the Crossing Republic police station area on Wednesday evening, when Constable Praveen Kumar and Home Guard jawan Kapil Kumar, posted at Noida's Sector 63 police station, were heading to Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida West after receiving information about an incident there.

Ghaziabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said the driver of a red Thar, allegedly driving rashly and negligently, rammed the police motorcycle near Baharampur police outpost.

"Both Praveen and Kapil sustained serious injuries and were taken to SJM Hospital, where Kapil Kumar succumbed to his injuries during treatment late Wednesday night," the DCP said.

"A case has been registered at the Crossing Republic police station on the complaint of Constable Praveen Kumar," Jaiswal said.

Police is trying to identify the driver based on the registration number of the SUV, he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)