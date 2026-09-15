Speeding Thar Rams Into People Near Navi Mumbai Hospital, Driver Flees

Three people were critically injured after a speeding Mahindra Thar allegedly hit them near PKC Hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, before the driver fled the spot. The accused has now been arrested, police said.

The incident occurred when the Thar, bearing registration number MH 43 CP 6325, allegedly struck three people with considerable force. Eyewitness accounts suggest the vehicle was being driven recklessly, leaving the victims no opportunity to evade the impact. All three sustained serious injuries.

The injured were rushed to Sion Hospital in Mumbai, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be critical.

The driver allegedly fled the spot after the accident instead of stopping to help the injured. Police launched a search for the accused and have now arrested him.

Further details, including the identity of the accused are awaited.

With Inputs From Rahul Kamble