Video: Speeding BMW Rams Bike In Hyderabad. Woman Injured, Driver On The Run

A speeding BMW has rammed two cars and a bike on the outskirts of Hyderabad. A woman riding pillion on the bike sustained severe injuries. All three vehicles were badly damaged.

The vehicles were waiting at a red signal near My Home Avatar Circle in Narsingi on Saturday morning.

A CCTV footage captured the shocking moment as the luxury car crashed into the stationary vehicles.

The BMW driver had fled the scene but he was caught later. He has been identified as one Abhishek G Chandra. The police suspect drunken driving was the cause of the crash.

A case has been registered at Narsingi police station, and the vehicle has been seized.

The car is registered in the name of Madhavi Mekala, and has two pending over-spending challans.