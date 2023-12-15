Special Team To Probe Paper Leak Cases: Rajasthan's Bhajan Lal Sharma

He said the government will run on a zero-tolerance policy against corruption (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday said an anti-gangster task force will be formed to control organised crime in the state while a special investigation team will probe government exam paper leak cases.

At a press conference at the chief minister's office on Friday night, hours after his swearing-in, Mr Sharma said that women's safety and the eradication of crime and corruption will be the top priorities of his government.

He also said that a committee has been constituted to monitor the execution of the PM Gairb Kalyan Yojna and it will be ensured that no beneficiary is left out.

Mr Sharma, a first-time MLA, was sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's top leadership, 12 days after the party ousted the Congress in the assembly polls.

He is a BJP state general secretary and took charge on the day he turned 57.

"Our government will not tolerate crime against women at any cost. Women's safety and eradication of corruption will be our top priorities," he said.

The party's election manifesto will be implemented and all those issues which were raised during the elections will be taken up, the chief minister said.

Mr Sharma said a special investigation team will be formed to probe the paper leak cases, which happened during the tenure of the previous government. This had demoralised the youth of the state, Mr Sharma said.

"No one who played with the future of the youth will be spared. It will be ensured that no paper leak incidents happen in the state," he said, adding that the work on the formation of the team has been started.

The anti-gangster task force is also being set up and it will be led by an ADG-level official, the chief minister said.

To monitor the execution of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojna, a committee has been formed, and it will do daily monitoring of the scheme, he said.

The chief minister said pending matters in departments will be resolved and people will be given relief. The government will run on a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, he asserted.

"No crime will be allowed to happen and strict action will be taken," Mr Sharma said.

The chief minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other union ministers, chief ministers of various states, party leaders and workers who attended his oath-taking ceremony.

He said that India is moving towards becoming a developed nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

