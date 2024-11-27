'Special Opportunity': PM Calls On Youth To Take Part In Young Leaders Dialogue

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue will be held on January 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' is a "very special opportunity for letting your innovative ideas be heard by the topmost levels of Government."

Through a post on X, the Prime Minister called on people to engage in the dialogue and said, "My young friends, there is an interesting Quiz, which will ensure you can be a part of the historic Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on 12th January 2025."

My young friends,



There is an interesting Quiz, which will ensure you can be a part of the historic Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on 12th Jan, 2025.https://t.co/xQN6K6vcM0



This is a very special opportunity for letting your innovative ideas be heard by the topmost… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2024

"This is a very special opportunity for letting your innovative ideas be heard by the topmost levels of Government. It will be your indelible contribution to achieving our goal of a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister added.

In the 116th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, the Prime Minister announced the initiative and said it is a part of connecting youngsters having no political backgrounds with politics.

Swami Vivekananda's 162nd Jayanti on January 12 will be celebrated in a very special way next year, the Prime Minister said.

On this occasion, a "Maha Kumbh" of young minds will be held at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on January 11-12 and the initiative will be called the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, he added.

"Crores of youths from all over India will participate in it. Two thousand such youths selected from villages, blocks, districts and states will gather at Bharat Mandapam for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue," Prime Minister Modi said.

"You might remember that from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I urged such youths to join politics, none of whose family members or even the entire family have had a political background. To connect one lakh such youths, new youths, to politics, many special campaigns will be run in the country. The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is one such effort," he said.