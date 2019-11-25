Special Investigation Team To Probe Akali Leader's Murder In Punjab

There have been demands for a CBI investigation into the case. (File)

The Punjab Police on Sunday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of an Akali leader in Gurdaspur.

Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Opinderjit Singh Ghuman on Sunday said the SIT will comprise DSP (Special Branch) Prem Kumar, DSP (Dera Baba Nanak) Lakhwinder Singh, two inspectors and the station house officer of the Kotli Surat Malhi police station.

51-year-old Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, who was a two-time Sarpanch and the vice-president of the Gurdaspur unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal, was shot dead last week. His legs were chopped off .

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal sought a CBI probe into the case, accusing the police of trying to save the accused at the behest of a minister.

"Seven days have passed since the cold blooded murder of Dalbir Singh Dhilwan but not even a single accused has been arrested by the Punjab Police," Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar accused the Akalis of trying to make political gains out of the murder, which he described as highly condemnable.

"It was unfortunate that Akali Dal leaders are trying hard to take political mileage. The SAD had lost faith and moral support of the masses in Punjab; its leaders are battling to recapture the ground by raising false issues," he said.

