Akali Leader's Daughter-In-Law Resigns As Bureaucrat, May Join BJP

Parampal Kaur Sidhu is currently the managing director of the Punjab State Industrial Corporation

Parampal Kaur Sidhu, the daughter-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sikandar Singh Maluka and a bureaucrat of the Punjab cadre, has resigned from service amid speculation that she may join the BJP.

Currently posted as the managing director of the Punjab State Industrial Corporation, Ms Sidhu, a 2011-batch IAS officer, was to retire in October this year.

There is speculation that she may join the BJP and get the ticket to contest from Bathinda parliamentary seat, currently represented by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Sikandar Singh Maluka is a senior Akali leader and was the education minister in the Akali government till 2017.

Punjab will vote on June 1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)