Special Enforcement Directorate Court Sends Auditor Of Amrapali Group To 7-Day Custody

Supreme Court had directed the Enforcement Directorate to probe the matter (Representational)

A special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court on Tuesday sent the auditor of Amrapali Group of Companies Anil Mittal to seven days' custody for inquiry.

Special Judge AK Ojha passed the order on the application of the ED and the custody period began from Tuesday evening.

The Enforcement Directorate had called Anil Mittal for interrogation on Monday. He was arrested and produced before the court on Tuesday.

According to the special counsel for the ED, Kuldeep Srivastav, Anil Mittal had prepared the balance sheets for Amrapali Group from 2008 to 2015 allegedly in a fraudulent manner.

On the basis of these balance sheets, the company directors allegedly obtained bank loans in a fraudulent way and committed offence under the Money Laundering Act, Mr Srivastav said.

Amrapali Group directors are accused of siphoning off around Rs 6,000 crores from the investors by conniving with the officials of Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

The ED is probing into the matter on the direction of the Supreme Court.

