Samajwadi Leader Whose 'Saree' Was Yanked In UP Panchayat Polls Joins Congress

Ritu Singh regretted that no senior Samajwadi leader came to meet her after the incident. (File)

Samajwadi Party's Lakhimpur Kheri leader whose "saree" was allegedly pulled up by BJP workers during the UP panchayat polls joined the Congress in the presence of party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday.

Ritu Singh, who was the Samajwadi Party's (SP) candidate for the post of the block pramukh in the recent polls and and became a victim of the BJP's high-handedness, joined the Congress along with her supporters, Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said.

During her visit to the state in July, Priyanka Gandhi had rushed to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet Ritu Singh after the incident.

Ritu Singh, who met Priyanka Gandhi along with her family members, said only the Congress and she (Priyanka) could fight the atrocities being committed on common people, Mr Awasthi added. Mr Awasthi said Ms Singh said UP needs a Priyanka-like leader due to which she is joining the Congress.

Ms Singh regretted that no senior leader of the SP came to meet her after the incident.

She assured that she will work wholeheartedly to ensure that the Congress forms the government in the state after the 2022 Assembly elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)