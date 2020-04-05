South African Muslim Cleric Dies Of Coronavirus After Attending Delhi Mosque Event

A South African Muslim cleric, who recently returned from India after attending the Nizamuddin congregation, has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to his family members.
Moulana Yusuf Tootla, 80, attended the March 1-15 Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Nizmuddin area, that has emerged as the epicentre for the spread of the coronavirus in different parts of India and abroad after thousands of people took part in it.
Tootla, who died on Tuesday, was buried after his body was collected in a bag by the Islamic Burial Council (IBC).
The Nizamuddin area is famed for the shrine of the 14h century Sufi mystic Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya.
Indian authorities have launched a nationwide search for participants of the huge religious gathering amid fears that thousands present there could have carried the infection to the length and breadth of the country.
Various nationals, particularly from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan come for Tabligh activities in Delhi.
A family member of the cleric, on the basis of anonymity, told local media that Tootla began showing flu-like symptoms on his return from India.
Subsequent tests at a private facility revealed that he had the virus. "By the past weekend Tootla had almost fully recovered from his treatment, but by Monday morning he started feeling ill again. "His condition deteriorated rapidly," the family member said.
Tootla was reportedly advised not to travel to India for the gathering, but he was adamant to go.
He had participated in scores of similar gatherings across the globe, according to fellow clerics, but none of whom could confirm if other South Africans had also attended.
"He (Tootla) said his fate is in Allah's hands, as He (God) had already decided when he would recall him," said the family member.
Tootla's extended family is in self-isolation for 14 days, although none of them have tested positive for the virus.
IBC chairperson Salim Kazi said small adjustments were made for Muslim burials to ensure compliance with the government guidelines during the 21-day nationwide lockdown which is now in its 8th day.
The guidelines restrict the number of people who can attend a funeral, so hundreds of people who had known the Islamic leader had to be advised to offer prayers for him in their homes.
According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, South Africa has 1,585 COVID-19 cases and nine people have died of the disease in the country.
Meanwhile, majority of the people who tested positive for the disease in New Delhi are those who took part in the religious congregation.
According to Delhi's Health Department, 301 patients out of the 445 cases in the state are those participated in the Tablighi Jamaat, and Chief Minister Kejriwal said that the number of cases could spike as all 2,300 people evacuated from the Tablighi's ''markaz'' were being tested.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai173
Pune51
Mumbai Suburban41
Sangli24
Nagpur15
Thane14
Ahmednagar11
Raigad5
Palghar5
Buldhana4
Yavatmal4
Satara2
Kolhapur1
Jalgaon1
Nashik1
Aurangabad1
Ratnagiri1
Gondia1
Sindhudurg1
Details Awaited*134
490
472
42
24
DistrictCases
Chennai48
Coimbatore33
Tirunelveli28
Erode25
Namakkal17
Dindigul13
Madurai11
Theni10
Karur9
Tiruppur8
Thiruvarur6
Kanniyakumari5
Salem5
Sivaganga5
Virudhunagar4
Thoothukudi4
Kanchipuram3
Ramanathapuram2
Vellore2
The Nilgiris1
Ariyalur1
Tiruvannamalai1
Tiruchirappalli1
Details Awaited*243
485 74
482 75
6
3 1
DistrictCases
South77
South West14
West10
East9
North West9
South East9
North East8
North6
Central4
New Delhi3
Shahdara2
Details Awaited*294
445
436
15
6
DistrictCases
Kasaragod54
Kannur25
Ernakulam18
Pathanamthitta14
Kozhikode6
Malappuram6
Thiruvananthapuram6
Thrissur5
Idukki3
Kottayam3
Palakkad3
Alappuzha2
Kollam1
Wayanad1
Details Awaited*159
306 11
259 3
49 8
2
DistrictCases
Hyderabad55
Warangal Urban12
Medchal Malkajgiri9
Ranga Reddy7
Karimnagar5
Mahabubnagar4
Kamareddy4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nalgonda3
Sangareddy2
Nizamabad2
Jogulamba Gadwal2
Suryapet1
Mulugu1
Nagarkurnool1
Jangoan1
Mahabubabad1
Medak1
Details Awaited*154
269 110
244 79
32 31
7
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar28
Meerut12
Agra11
Lucknow7
Ghaziabad6
Baghpat2
Moradabad2
Bareilly1
Ghazipur1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur Nagar1
Kheri1
Pilibhit1
Varanasi1
Shamli1
Details Awaited*151
227 53
210 53
19
2
DistrictCases
Jaipur35
Bhilwara23
Jodhpur14
Tonk9
Jhunjhunu8
Churu6
Ajmer5
Dungarpur3
Bharatpur2
Pratapgarh2
Sikar1
Udaipur1
Jaisalmer1
Pali1
Alwar1
Dholpur1
Dausa1
Details Awaited*86
200
179
21
0
DistrictCases
Visakhapatnam3
Krishna2
Chittoor1
East Godavari1
Guntur1
Spsr Nellore1
Prakasam1
Details Awaited*151
161
161
1
1
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban38
Mysuru11
Uttar Kannad9
Chikballapur9
Dakshin Kannad4
Kalaburagi3
Udupi3
Bengaluru Rural2
Davangere2
Chitradurga1
Dharwad1
Kodagu1
Tumakuru1
Details Awaited*59
144 16
136 17
12
4 1
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad32
Surat10
Gandhinagar9
Vadodara9
Rajkot7
Bhavnagar4
Porbandar3
Gir Somnath2
Kachchh1
Mahesana1
Botad1
Details Awaited*26
105
101
14
10
DistrictCases
Indore66
Jabalpur7
Ujjain5
Bhopal4
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Details Awaited*18
104
110
0
6
DistrictCases
Srinagar17
Bandipora11
Badgam7
Udhampur4
Jammu3
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*41
92 17
90 16
4 1
2
DistrictCases
Kolkata15
Nadia5
Hooghly4
24 Paraganas North3
Medinipur East3
24 Paraganas South2
Howrah2
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*34
69
62
10 7
3
DistrictCases
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
S.a.s Nagar9
Hoshiarpur5
Jalandhar5
Amritsar2
Ludhiana2
Patiala1
Details Awaited*15
57
61
1
5
DistrictCases
Gurugram25
Faridabad6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Ambala1
Hisar1
Sonipat1
Palwal1
Details Awaited*5
49
25
24
0
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*15
30
31
0
1
DistrictCases
Marigaon2
Karimganj1
Nalbari1
Details Awaited*20
24
24
0
0
DistrictCases
Dehradun6
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*15
22 6
20 6
2
0
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Details Awaited*17
20 15
20 15
0
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
18
18
0
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14
4
10 7
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*2
9
6
3
0
DistrictCases
North Goa2
South Goa1
Details Awaited*4
7
7
0
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*3
6
6
1
1
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*2
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0