Organiser Of Unrest In Jammu And Kashmir's Soura Arrested

Hyat Ahmad Bhat was earlier charged twice under the stringent Public Safety Act (Representational)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested Hyat Ahmad Bhat, who is believed to be the brain behind the unrest in Soura on the outskirts of Srinagar immediately after the centre withdrew the state's special status in August.

Terming it an important development, the police said a swift operation was launched by a team led by a deputy superintendent of police in the Anchar area on the outskirts of the city to arrest Hyat Ahmad Bhat.

After being arrested, he was interrogated as he is alleged to be the brain behind the violent protest in the area, which has remained out of bounds for security forces since August 5.

The police alleged that Hyat Ahmad Bhat was "instrumental" in mobilising protestors in and around Jenab Sahib Soura on Srinagar-Leh highway.

On August 6 and 7, protests in the area were highlighted by the international media leading to stricter restrictions in and around.

Formerly affiliated with Muslim League, Hyat Ahmad Bhat was earlier charged twice under the stringent Public Safety Act as there were 16 cases registered against him pertaining to law and order disturbances.

The police have registered three fresh cases against him this year at Soura police station for his involvement in "subversive" activities.

