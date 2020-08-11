Being Linked To Sushant Rajput Case, Says Actor Sooraj Pancholi, Files Complaint

Sooraj Pancholi said he is being defamed on social media over Sushant Rajput's death

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has submitted a complaint to Mumbai Police over him being linked to the case of death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said on Tuesday.

In his complaint submitted at Versova police station on Monday night, Mr Pancholi said he is being defamed on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, by being linked to Mr Rajput's death, he said.

"We have received an application from Sooraj Pancholi and an enquiry is on," Versova police station's senior inspector Raghvendra Thakur said.

So far, no offence has been registered (in connection with Sooraj Pancholi's complaint), the official said.

There were recently some social media messages, screenshots and derogatory content allegedly linking Mr Pancholi to the death of Mr Rajput and the latter's former manager Disha Salian.

Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab earlier denied rumours linking her son with Sushant Rajput's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Disha Salian, 28, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area on June 8, according to police.

The Mumbai Police have so far recorded statements of more than 50 people, including Sushant Rajput's sisters, his friend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and some other film personalities in connection with his death.