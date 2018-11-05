Soon, A 25-Foot Statue Of Tribal Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda In Jharkhand

Along with the statue of Birsa Munda, 9-ft statues of 10 freedom fighters of the state will also be erected at the Birsa Munda Central Jail, which is being converted into a museum.

All India | | Updated: November 05, 2018 20:16 IST
The Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi is now being converted into a museum.

Ranchi: 

Jharkhand cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday, approved setting up of a 25-ft statue of freedom fighter Birsa Munda at the old Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, which is now being converted into a museum.

"Along with the statue of Birsa Munda, 9-ft statues of 10 freedom fighters of the state will also come up in the Museum," Urban Development secretary Ajay Kumar said.

Birsa Munda had fought against the British and was put to death in the same jail. The prisoners were shifted to a new building in 2006, and the old central jail is being converted into a museum spread across 30 acres.

 

 

