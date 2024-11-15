Video: With Dance And Dhol, PM Modi Receives A Traditional Welcome In Bihar

PM Modi was in Jamui to attend a function organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received a traditional welcome from tribal communities in Bihar's Jamui.

Wearing a white kurta and churidar with an olive-green ethnic jacket, PM Modi walked the red carpet on the beats of dhol and bells. With folded hands, he greeted the dancers, performing a traditional dance, in bright and colourful sarees. He also stopped to engage with the locals and tried his hand at an indigenous instrument.

PM Modi was in Jamui to attend a function organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. There he paid floral tribute to tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda's statue and bowed in respect.

Later, he also tried to play dhol. In a video, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can be seen standing next to PM Modi.

The Prime Minister was felicitated with an idol of the tribal leader Birsa Munda.

On the occasion, PM Modi released a commemorative coin and postage stamp.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi reiterated his respect for the tribal population, saying he "worships" them for their deep connection to nature and their environment-friendly lifestyle.

He spoke in detail about his government's ongoing efforts to improve the living standards of tribal communities, acknowledging their vital role in the nation's development.