Sarai Kale Khan Chowk Has Been Renamed. It Will Now Be Called...

Sarai Kale Khan Chowk will now be known as Birsa Munda Chowk.

In a big declaration, the Union Minister of Urban Development, Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the Sarai Kale Khan Chowk will now be known as Birsa Munda Chowk.

The decision was announced on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter and tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

"I am announcing today that the big chowk outside the ISBT bus stand here will be known after Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Seeing this statue and the name of that chowk, not only the citizens of Delhi but also the people visiting the International Bus stand will definitely be inspired by his life," Manohar Lal Khattar said.

The Union Minister asserted that this decision was taken to honour the freedom fighter so that people visiting the area could know about him and get inspired by his life.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi LG VK Saxena, unveiled a statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda in the national capital city on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Birsa Munda, the hero of the Indian tribal freedom struggle, played a pivotal role in inspiring the tribal community of the Chotanagpur region to fight for their independence. He led the armed revolution known as "Ulgulan" (the rebellion) against British rule.

He belonged to the Munda tribe in the Chhotanagpur Plateau area. He spearheaded an Indian tribal mass movement that arose in the Bihar and Jharkhand belts in the early 19th century under British colonisation.

Munda rallied the tribals to fight against the forceful land grabbing carried out by the British government, which would turn the tribals into bonded labourers and force them to abject poverty. He influenced his people to realise the importance of owning their land and asserting their rights over it.

He founded the faith of Birsait, a blend of animism and indigenous beliefs, which emphasized the worship of a single god. He became their leader and was given the nickname, 'Dharti Aba' or the father of the earth. He died on June 9, 1900, at age 25.

November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, was declared 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas by the Central Government in 2021.

