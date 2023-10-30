Blast In House In Haryana After Man Stores Explosive Material, Arrested

A short-circuit triggered a fire that led to a blast in a house in Haryana's Sonipat where some explosive materials were stored but no one was injured in the incident, police said on Monday. The man who had kept the explosive materials in a room of his house has been arrested after the incident on Sunday, a police official said.

"Irfan had kept the explosive material -- sulphur mixed with potash -- in the room. An iron shutter was blown several feet away in the explosion. Luckily, no one was passing on the road otherwise it could have led to injuries. A table and a plastic chair kept in the room were burned," the official said.

He said Irfan's family was in another room of the house at the time of the incident.

When asked if the explosive material had been stored illegally to make firecrackers, the police officer said, "The real purpose for which he had stored the material will be known only when we question him at length."

A case has been registered against Irfan under IPC Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and other provisions as well as the Explosive Substances Act, he added.



