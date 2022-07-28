'Sonia Gandhi's Angry Tone Started It All': BJP MP Rama Devi

Various accounts suggest Sonia Gandhi told Smriti Irani, "Don't talk to me."

The row over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "Rashtrapatni" comment for President Droupadi Murmu quickly spiraled into a whodunnit after an angry exchange between Sonia Gandhi and Smriti Irani in parliament.

BJP MP Rama Devi, the person Sonia Gandhi walked across the house to speak to, blamed the Congress president for the incident.

"Sonia Gandhi's angry tone started it all," Rama Devi, the main "witness" to the fight, told reporters.

When Lok Sabha was adjourned because of protests, Sonia Gandhi walked across the house to speak to Rama Devi. "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had already apologised. What is my fault," the Congress president asked the BJP MP. Smriti Irani reportedly cut in and other BJP MPs started shouting slogans.

Various accounts suggest Sonia Gandhi told Smriti Irani, "Don't talk to me." The Congress says Smriti Irani pointed her fingers at Sonia Gandhi and said: "How dare you, don't behave like this, this is not your party office..." And that Sonia Gandhi replied: "I am not speaking to you."

Rama Devi said Sonia Gandhi spoke to Smriti Irani angrily, wagging her finger.

"She said - I am not speaking to you. You don't speak to me. Smriti ji said why, why shouldn't we speak? You have come to speak to Rama ji? Sonia ji said - I have come to speak to her," Rama Devi said.