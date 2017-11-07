Sonia Gandhi Stepped In to Save Tehelka Financiers, Says Book: 10 Points

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi stepped in to shield Tehelka from a probe, says Jaya Jaitly's book

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi stepped in to shield Tehelka from an investigation into its dealings and finances after its 2001 sting on corruption in defence deals, politician Jaya Jaitly has alleged in her autobiography. She claims that Mrs Gandhi wrote to then Finance Minister P Chidambaram and asked him to ensure that Tehelka's financiers were not treated in an "unfair or unjust" manner. Ms Jaitly is a close aide of Samata Party leader George Fernandes, who was forced to quit as Defence Minister after Tehelka's "Operation West End" sting.