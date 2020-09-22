Sonia Gandhi, Son Rahul Return From US After Her Medical Check-Up: Reports

Rahul Gandhi had accompanied Sonia Gandhi during her US visit (File)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi returned from abroad early today, sources said.

Mrs Gandhi, 73, had gone to the United States for her routine medical check-up on September 12, two days ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi had accompanied her during the visit.

Sources had said her medical check-up was overdue and was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sonia Gandhi had cleared the Congress' organisational restructuring before leaving for the US.

