Sonia Gandhi Sends Senior Congress Leader To Goa Amid Party Crisis

Congress said Sonia Gandhi has asked Mukul Wasnik to rush to Goa. (FILE)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday asked senior party leader Mukul Wasnik to rush to Goa to "oversee latest political developments" in the state.

The Congress has accused two of these legislators - Michael Lobo and former chief minister Digambar Kamat - of "conspiring" and "hobnobbing'' with the ruling BJP to engineer a split in the grand old party's legislative wing.

In a late night tweet, AICC general secretary, organization, KC Venugopal, said, "Congress President has asked Shri @MukulWasnik, MP to rush to Goa to oversee latest political developments in the state."

The party also removed Mr Lobo from the post of Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, which has 40 members.

The announcement about the legislators going incommunicado and the sacking of Mr Lobo from the post was made by the party's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao late Sunday evening, on the eve of the assembly session.

The development comes amid speculation that some Congress MLAs may cross over to the BJP. Exactly three years ago on this day, a group of 10 MLAs from the Congress had left the party and switched over to the BJP.

The development also comes close on the heels of the political turmoil in neighbouring Maharashtra, where the ruling Shiv Sena split following a rebellion by senior leader Eknath Shinde, who became the Chief Minister after Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the top post in the last week of June.

Mr Shinde and his supporting MLAs had gone "incommunicado" on June 20-21 before moving to Surat and then to Guwahati.

