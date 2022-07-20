Sonia Gandhi Questioning Tomorrow, Congress Plans Protests

Sonia Gandhi's questioning had been deferred earlier after she tested positive for Covid.

The Congress is holding a meeting to finalise the details of protests, sources said, as the Enforcement Directorate questions party chief Sonia Gandhi tomorrow in an alleged money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper.

Mrs Gandhi's questioning had been deferred earlier after she tested positive for Covid and was hospitalised. After being released from hospital in mid-June, she had asked for more time to appear before the agency.

Last week, she was summoned for questioning on June 21.

The Congress had held elaborate protests when Mrs Gandhi's son, the party's former chief Rahul Gandhi, was questioned by the agency.

Mr Gandhi underwent questioning by the central probe agency in the same case for five days -- each session lasting 10 to 12 hours.

Asked how he handled the marathon sessions, Mr Gandhi, in a lighter vein, said "told them I do Vipassana".

Outside, the party leaders held foot marches and sit down protests, setting off police action. Many senior leaders and party workers were detained every day. Some were manhandled and injured.

On the last day of questioning, the protest was moved to Jantar Mantar – the designated site for protests in the national capital.

The agency had earlier questioned senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal in connection with the case.

The ED has been investigating the role of the Gandhis in the case which involves the Young Indian's takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited), the company, which ran the National Herald newspaper.

Founded by Mr Gandhi's grandfather and the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the newspaper was a Congress mouthpiece that later went entirely online.