'His Loss Leaves A Void': Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute To Girish Karnad

Girish Karnad was conferred with Padma Shri in 1974 and Padma Bhushan in 1992 (File Photo)

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of noted actor and playwright Girish Karnad, who passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness.

In a letter to the playwright's wife Saraswathi Karnad, she said, "I am deeply saddened at the passing away of your beloved husband. Our world and our country is so much poorer and darker without him. His loss leaves a void that is impossible to fill. Girish Karnad leaves behind a priceless legacy in his literary work, which will keep his memory alive and honoured forever. May you find the strength to bear your loss."

Mrs Gandhi also outlined Mr Karnad's versatility while paying tributes to the veteran actor.

"Girish Karnad was a towering figure in our culture artistic and political world. He was a literary genius in both Kannada and English, a superb playwright, actor and director. His work brought us enlightenment as well as joy," the letter read.

Mr Karnad, who was known for his work in the field of literature and cinema, also became a renowned face in the country after essaying the role of Swami's father in Malgudi Days TV series.

He was conferred with Padma Shri in 1974 and Padma Bhushan in 1992.

For his outstanding contribution towards literature, Bharatiya Jnanpith also awarded him with Jnanpith, the highest Indian literary award in 1998, four years after winning the Sahitya Academy award in 1994.