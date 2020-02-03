Sonia Gandhi Likely To Be Discharged From Delhi Hospital Tomorrow: Report

"She (Sonia Gandhi) was admitted to hospital on Sunday at 7 pm and has undergone medical tests..." Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in a bulletin

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday

New Delhi:

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday, is undergoing treatment for stomach infection, hospital authorities said.

Her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were with her when she was admitted to the hospital.

"She was admitted to hospital on Sunday at 7 pm and has undergone medical tests. She has been found to be suffering from stomach infection and is being treated for the same," Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin on Monday.

Sources said she is likely to be discharged on Tuesday. The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in parliament on Saturday last.

