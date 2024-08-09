Sonia Gandhi Leads Rajya Sabha Opposition Walkout Backing Jaya Bachchan

Opposition parties - led by Congress stalwart Sonia Gandhi - walked out of the Rajya Sabha, yet again, on Friday afternoon in support of Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan as she protested a recurrence of the 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' row in the Upper House.

Twice in this Parliamentary session Ms Bachchan, a noted actor married to fellow cinematic star Amitabh Bachchan, has been introduced in Parliament as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan'.

Ms Bachchan has expressed her strong disapproval of this practice. Speaking to reporters after the walk-out, she said, "It was a very humiliating experience..." and criticised the treatment of opposition MPs, contrasting it with the latitude given to those from the ruling BJP or its allies.

This afternoon, faced with a repeat of the 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' call-out, Ms Bachchan did so again. However, Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar responded "Don't school me."

Ms Bachchan, though, stood firm and demanded an apology. "I need an apology from the Chair," she said as protests mounted against Mr Dhankhar and the opposition MPs walked out.

Opposition MPs gathered outside Parliament, flanking Ms Bachchan in a powerful statement, and spoke out on her behalf. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi pointed out Ms Bachchan has "vast parliamentary experience... more than the Vice President", while her Trinamool Congress colleague, Dola Sen, said Ms Bachchan is a four-time MP and deserves respect.

Opposition MPs' walk-out triggered a furious reaction from BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda, who called the protest "indecent and irresponsible" behaviour. "The opposition wants to weaken the country (and should) apologise," he declared in the (by now largely empty) House.

Mr Dhankhar later adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

On Monday too Ms Bachchan had objected to Mr Dhankhar, saying, "Sir, only Jaya Bachchan would have sufficed", and stressing her unease about women being identified only by their husband's names as if "they don't have their own identity".

Ms Bachchan had then criticised the "new drama started by you all (referring to her political rivals, the Bharatiya Janata Party)". "This did not happen before," she said.

Last month she corrected Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh.

"Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please," he had said, inviting her to speak. "Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata (It would've been enough to call me Jaya Bachchan)," she said, adding,"... women will be recognised by the names of their husbands. They have no existence or achievements of their own" when told that was the name registered in Parliament records.