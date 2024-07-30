Watch: Jaya Bachchan Irked After Being Addressed As 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan'

Jaya Bachchan later addressed the deaths of three UPSC aspirants

Veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan took a strong objection after Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Harivansh Narayan Singh, addressed her using her husband's name yesterday.

"Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please," Harivansh Narayan said - calling upon her to speak in the House.

" Jaya Bachchan respinded, "Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata (It would've been enough to call me Jaya Bachchan)."

Harivansh Narayan Singh then pointed out that her name is officially registered as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan in Parliament's records.

"Your full name was written here, I just repeated the same," Mr Singh said.

"This is something new, that women will be recognised by the name of their husbands. They (women) have no existence or achievements of their own," Ms Bachchan said.

Watch: "It's a very painful incident and we should not bring politics into the matter," says Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on the death of the UPSC student in Old Rajinder Nagar pic.twitter.com/4928QcZoNS — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2024

Ms Bachchan later addressed the deaths of three UPSC aspirants at a Delhi's coaching centre.

"It's a very painful incident and we should not bring politics into the matter," she said.

Three students drowned in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in east Delhi last week.

The incident has sparked a protest by students, who have blamed civic negligence for the incident. A political blame-game has also begun, with the BJP targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Delhi and also controls MCD.