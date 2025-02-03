Sonia Gandhi Faces Privilege Motion Over "Poor Thing" Remark On President

A group of Bharatiya Janata Party MPs on Monday moved a breach of parliamentary privilege notice against Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, alleging use of "derogatory and slanderous words" to describe President Droupadi Murmu as she addressed a joint session of Parliament last week.

The comments, the MPs alleged, were meant to "lower the dignity of the highest office".

"We write this with great dismay about certain unparliamentary, derogatory, and demeaning remarks recently made by Sonia Gandhi, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), against the President of India, which warrant serious consideration and disciplinary action," the notice said.

"It is with deep concern we highlight this statement... which appears to demean the stature and dignity of the President of India, the highest Constitutional authority of our nation."

"Such remarks not only undermine the dignity of the office but also violate the sanctity of parliamentary conventions," the BJP MPs said in their letter to Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Ms Gandhi's remark, they argued, "in no way get the benefit of parliamentary privileges", citing a Supreme Court judgement that said abuse of privilege by an MP was "difficult to digest".

"Furthermore, even the Parliamentary Ethics and Code of Conduct prescribes that no member utter defamatory words against others... this assumes significance when it concerns the President of India, and that too, when spoken about within the Parliamentary premises."

The remarks, they further argued, were "a clear manifestation of the elitist and anti-tribal mindset of Ms Gandhi, who is yet to understand the struggle and sensitivity of a tribal poor".

"Given the gravity of this issue, we humbly urge you to take cognisance and initiate appropriate disciplinary action against Sonia Gandhi," the BJP MPs wrote, calling for "exemplary action".

What Ms Gandhi Said

On Friday, after President Murmu addressed Parliament to open the Budget session, Ms Gandhi used the phrase "poor thing" to describe Ms Murmu; she noted the President seemed to be getting very tired, and said, "...by the end she could hardly speak, the poor thing."

Ms Murmu's office reacted sharply to the comment, calling them "unfortunate and entirely avoidable", in "poor taste", and said they had "hurt the dignity of the high office".

Ms Murmu's office also dismissed fears about the President's health.

The remark was condemned by the BJP, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashing out.

On X he said the remarks were "in poor taste (and) entirely avoidable", and mocked Ms Gandhi (whom he referred to as "a member of a royal family"), saying the remark had also insulted tribal communities.

BJP chief JP Nadda called the remark "deeply disrespectful" and said the "deliberate use of such words...shows the elitist, anti-poor nature of the Congress. Several other party leaders also chipped in, each slamming Ms Gandhi, who was staunchly defended by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Ms Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP, and critics of the Congress, for misinterpreting the remarks, pointing out the veteran leader was 78 years old. There was no ill-intent in the comment, she said.

"My mother is a 78-year-old lady... she simply said 'the President read such a long speech and (that) she must have been tired, the poor thing'. She fully respects the President. I think it very unfortunate this kind of thing is twisted by the media. The two are respected people..." she told the press.

