"Poor Thing": Row Over Sonia Gandhi's Remarks On President's Speech

Sonia Gandhi's remark on President Droupadi Murmu's opening address to the Parliament this morning has stoked a controversy, with the BJP decrying it as a "derogatory remark" from the senior politician who once served as the Congress president.

Flanked by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mrs Gandhi called Ms Murmu "poor thing" as she raised concern that the long customary speech may have exhausted her. "The President was getting very tired by the end. She could hardly speak, poor thing," she was heard saying.

The BJP attacked the Gandhis over the "derogatory comment" on Ms Murmu and said the Congress's feudal mindset can't digest the fact that an Adivasi lady has become the President of the country.

"It was a derogatory comment. Leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should not pass such comments, especially on the President. Droupadi Murmu belongs to an Adivasi family and now she is the number one citizen of our country and that is not accepted by the Congress's zamindaari mindset. That's why they are opposing her speech," said BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar.